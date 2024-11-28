Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—Secrets of the Spires DLC lands alongside PS5 Pro support

The final piece of premium story content for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is now available. Today, Ubisoft released the Secrets of the Spires DLC pack, which expands on the Na'vi storyline set on an alien planet. It has a brand-new mountainous region that touts plenty of aerial battles against the RDA. PlayStation 5 Pro support has landed alongside it, too.

Set in the expanded Western Frontier portion of the map, the campaign expansion attaches to the base game's storyline for another chapter. It comes with a brand-new Na'vi clan to make contact with, whose specialty is flying.

"Players will explore the dizzying spires of a new mountainous region, the Spires of the Clouded Forest, where banshee flight is necessary to navigate the vast network of canyons and caves, and a new aerial predator, the chiroptera, lies in wait," Ubisoft explains about the new region. "Upon traveling to the spires, players will meet Na'vi characters fighting against a more forceful RDA threat laying waste to this region."

There are brand-new abilities like banshee flight maneuvers and a mounted crossbow to use against fresh threats. As expected, battles in the sky are a big focus of this DLC. Players can also skip ahead to the DLC's story content by going to the "Anufi's Favor" quest marker after purchasing the pack or the season pass.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 Pro owners can now enjoy the newly implemented 60FPS Quality Mode. Ubisoft says the upgraded hardware will improve the render resolution of the game as well, though exact numbers were not provided today. Remember that on the base PlayStation 5, Quality Mode only runs at 30FPS, with resolution going up to 1800p.

Sony's new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling solution based on machine learning tech has been implemented into the game to improve performance, too.

Right alongside the DLC pack, title update 1.2 has landed for the base game. This weighs in at 24GB on PC, 17.5GB on Xbox Series X|S, and 18GB on PlayStation 5. Find the known issues over on the changelog here.