Amazon Deal: Samsung 85-inch QN900B 8K Neo QLED TV with Microsoft 365 at lowest price

Samsung has one of its biggest and best TVs down at its lowest-ever price (buying link under the spec list below). The deal is on an 85-inch neo QLED TV that runs at 8K resolution. If you are wondering how many pixels 8K has, it is 7680 x 4320. Therefore the TV's display is sharp and stunning.

Neo QLED, Samsung says, is an improved version of its QLED or Quantum Dot Mini LED tech. QLEDs help provide better and brighter pictures, more vibrant colors, and they also consume much less power than LCDs or LEDs do. The TV also has excellent audio output.

The key specs of the TV are given below:

Refresh Rate:100Hz

Picture Engine: Neural Quantum Processor 8K

PQI (Picture Quality Index): 5000

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Quantum HDR 64x (65' 48x)

HDR 10+Certified (HDR10+ Adaptive & HDR10+ GAMING)

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

Contrast: Quantum Matrix Technology Pro

Color: 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot

Micro Dimming: Ultimate 8K Dimming Pro

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Dolby Digital Plus: MS12 5.1ch

HDMI: 4

USB: 3

HDMI (High Frame Rate): 4K 120Hz (for HDMI 1/2/3/4)

eARC: Yes (HDMI 3)

Wi-Fi: Yes (WiFi6)

Bluetooth: Yes (BT5.2)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Cloud Service: Microsoft 365

Get the Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED TV at the link below:

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x, Infinity Screen, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (QN85QN900BFXZA, 2022 Model): $4,494.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.