Baldur's Gate 3 will get official PC mod tools in September, with a closed beta in July

While Larian Studios may be moving on to some new projects, the studio behind the hit D&D fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is still working on free updates to the title. Today, it revealed that the next major update will include official PC mode tools for the game.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Larian says that the mod tools will be included as part of Update 7, which is currently set for release in September. Today, it will launch a closed alpha test of the mod software with a select number of mod authors being invited to try out the official tools. In July, there will be a way for PC players to sign up for a closed beta test, which will allow up to 1,000 players to test the mods created by people who got early access to the toolkit.

Mods made with the official toolkit will be hosted on the mod.io site. Here's what mod authors can expect to access as part of the Baldur's Gate 3 mod toolkit:

Access the editor to create your own mods.

Upload mods directly to mod.io servers.

Load levels read-only to look at all the local entities, as well as the setup, and test your mods in-game while creating them.

Get access to our internal editors for supported asset types such as textures and visual models, allowing you to override them directly in your mod through the developer interface.

Publish your mod via the editor where it will be moderated and made visible in the in-game browser, or pack your mod locally to upload to a third-party site.

Mod UIs through file editing. We will provide documentation that will explain how our internals are set up to solve mod loading/compatibility issues.

Within Baldur’s Gate 3 itself, you’ll be able to: Download and manage your mods directly. Manage multiplayer and save game files through a verification UI.



While the plan is to release the mod tools in September for PC owners of the game, Larian says support for downloading and using mods made via the toolkit will be added later for the Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game. More info on the mod toolkit can be found on Larian's Discord channel.