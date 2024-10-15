COD Black Ops 6 leads a packed late October schedule for Game Pass subscribers

The second half of October is about to be a hugely packed one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft just announced a fresh wave that includes first-party releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the StarCraft franchise, third-party hits like Dead Island 2 and South Park: The Fractured but Whole, classic indie hits, and much more.

Here's everything announced today for Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as cloud users via Ultimate:

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 16 Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17 MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 25

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud) – October 25

(Cloud) – October 25 Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud) – October 25

(Cloud) – October 25 Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29 Dead Island 2 (PC) – October 31

(PC) – October 31 StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5

(PC) – November 5 StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5

From the bunch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and MechWarrior 5: Clans are day-one releases onto the services, giving Xbox subscribers access just as paid players jump in across all platforms.

As new games arrive though, five titles are leaving the services at the end of the month. Leaving on October 31 are Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, Headbangers, Inkulinati, Lonely Mountain’s Downhill, and Mineko’s Night Market.

Don't forget that Microsoft has a Xbox Partner Preview showcase planned for Thursday, October 17, as well. The company plans to show off over a dozen game trailers there with "no-fluff", and there will be even more Game Pass announcements there. Get the details here.

Expect the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement to arrive around October 29, unless Microsoft pushes the reveals back a week to November 5.