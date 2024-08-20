Mozilla releases Firefox 129.0.2 with additional fixes for drag-and-drop and more

Mozilla has released a new bug-fixing update for Firefox 129. Version 129.0.2 follows the previous small update under version 129.0.1, and it aims to fix some accessibility issues with screen readers and broken drag-and-drop operations.

The first fixed bug is for customers who use Firefox on Nvidia-powered systems and rely on accessibility technologies, like screen readers. In some cases, the screen reader would say "Alert" when hovering over tabs (by the way, Firefox recently received tab preview support). This bug affects only Windows users—Firefox for Linux and macOS works with screen readers as it should.

The second bug is related to drag-and-drop operations, where Firefox would not trigger an action, such as moving a tab outside the current window to create a new one. This issue has been successfully fixed in Firefox 129.0.2.

Here is the official changelog for Firefox 129.0.2 with the corresponding links to the patched bugs:

Version 129.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on August 20, 2024 Fixed an issue with screen readers prompting "Alert" when hovering over tabs. (Bug 1908873)

Fixed an issue where drag-and-drop operations would not work as expected with extensions that rely on this functionality. (Bug 1911486)

Interestingly, this is the second drag-and-drop bug that has been fixed in Firefox 129. The previous update, 129.0.1, resolved the problem with uploading documents to certain websites by dragging them onto the current tab. You can check out the full release notes for Firefox 129.0.1 here. For reference, release notes for Firefox 129.0 are available here.

You can download Firefox 129.0.2 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Another way to update is to download the installer from the official website or just continue using the browser as is. It will download the update in the background and update itself automatically upon the next restart.