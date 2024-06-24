Blackmagic launches its pro camera app for Android, it's free with a twist

Australian camera company Blackmagic Design launched a new camera app for Android devices. The app called Blackmagic Camera is free to use and available to download on Google Play. However, the app currently works only with Samsung and Pixel devices, Blackmagic said, without providing a list of supported devices.

The app is based on the software that powers Blackmagic's cameras, bringing a familiar user interface, manual controls, and digital film features to improve "the results customers can get so shots can be used for television and film production." In a blog post announcing the app, Blackmagic listed several features available on the app:

Works with Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones.

Shoot in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios.

Stealth mode for shooting 16:9 while holding phone vertically.

Capture in H.264 and H.265 with auto proxy generation.

Frame rate, shutter speed, exposure, white balance, tint and color space camera controls.

Focus assist, zebra, frame guides, histogram.

Time of day or run time, timecode recording.

VU or PPM audio meters.

Thumbnail view of all recorded clips in media tab.

Preview clips with scrubber, duration, timecode and file name display.

Fully integrated with Blackmagic Cloud and DaVinci Resolve.

Record to phone, select recorded clips to share via Blackmagic Cloud or sync automatically.

The camera app integrates with Blackmagic Cloud, allowing video captures to be instantly uploaded as a proxy file and automatically sync to all members working on the project. It comes with a built-in chat feature to communicate with other project members without leaving the app.

"The Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone has been incredibly popular since it was launched last year," CEO Grant Petty said. "Plus, the Blackmagic Cloud workflow lets customers record to Blackmagic Cloud Storage and automatically sync with DaVinci Resolve. It’s really exciting to be able to give even more customers the ability to get their footage to the newsroom or post production studios in literally seconds.”

While the app is already available for iPhone, Apple also launched a new app called Final Cut Camera app this month with manual controls. The free offering works as a standalone video recording app for iPhone, as well as a companion app to support live multicam features in Final Cut Pro for iPad.