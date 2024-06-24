Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra may get anti-reflective coating same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Unpacked event is soon approaching and is expected to unveil multiple products, including the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series. It is also expected that Samsung may take the wraps off the One UI 6.1.1 update, which would come out of the box for the new foldables.

Multiple leaks and rumors have already appeared regarding the Galaxy Watch Ultra, confirming its presence via the official support page. Recently, the Galaxy Watch Ultra pricing was also leaked, suggesting that Samsung may keep the price of its Apple Watch Ultra competitor's price below its competition.

A fresh leak by X user Kro suggests that the Galaxy Watch Ultra could come with an anti-reflective coating similar to the one found on the display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung joined hands with Corning to develop the Gorilla Armor Glass for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is set to feature an anti-reflective coating. — kro (@kro_roe) June 23, 2024

The glass helps reduce reflection and also offers extra durability. It also helped the display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to lower the outside reflection, resulting in better colors and hues on the display. The tip doesn't mention if the alleged anti-reflective coating on the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be developed by Corning or Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to be launched in the 47mm size and the casing is expected to be made of titanium. The Watch Ultra is rumored to arrive in titanium gray, silver, and beige. The watch is purported to offer durability features such as 10ATM and IP58, along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra would be powered by a 3nm processor, expected to be an Exynos SoC. It is rumored to be juiced by a 590mAh battery, similar to the one found inside the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The display on the device is speculated to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness.