Blizzard is hiring for an open-world shooter game, possibly set in StarCraft universe

Blizzard Entertainment isn't new to first-person shooters, considering the popular Overwatch series is one of its most recognized properties. Before that, though, Blizzard tried making its real-time strategy series StarCraft into a shooter twice. StarCraft: Ghost, a stealth-action entry, and Areas, a Battlefield-like experience, ended up never launching, but it looks like the company is attempting to take another crack at a shooter in the universe.

A job posting that went up on Blizzard's careers page on November 13 is looking for an "Associate Design Director, Innovation." This is a role for an "Unannounced Game" at the company. The job description, which even has a David Bowie quote, reads:

As the Design Director of Innovation, you will be the vision holder and owner of key strategic innovations on an upcoming open-world shooter game. You stay current with the latest developments in both the indie and AAA space. David Bowie is quoted as saying “Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting”–the idea of innovating in the deep end excites you, balanced with a pragmatic desire to turn dreams into reality that players can get their hands on and enjoy.

The unannounced and unnamed project is confirmed to be an open-world shooter in the description, but almost no other information is shared within it. However, the StarCraft connection comes from another report from earlier this year.

Blizzard's intentions to revive StarCraft as a shooter were first revealed by Jason Schreier. His report in September stated that Dan Hay, who served as an executive producer at Ubisoft for Far Cry 3 through 6, is leading the project.

StarCraft-related or not, fans are in for a long wait. Considering Blizzard is still hiring personnel for the mysterious unannounced project, it may be a while before anyone gets to hear about the game officially.