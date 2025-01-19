TikTok's latest statement brings some good news for its US users

What an absolute rollercoaster of a week it’s been. The trending topic this week has been the TikTok ban in the US. Some users were so freaked out by the potential ban that they started setting up camp on Rednote, another social media app from China.

Earlier this week, TikTok denied reports of plans to sell its US assets to Elon Musk and, today, updated its shutdown message to reference Donald Trump.

Still on the topic of TikTok and Trump, TikTok has released a statement reassuring users that service restoration is underway. Here's the statement from @TikTokPolicy on X:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.

Let’s not forget that it was the Trump administration that started the whole "let’s ban TikTok because of national security" tirade back in 2020.

Now, it looks like Trump’s opinion on the matter has softened. In a statement he posted on Truth Social (Trump’s own social media app, which he set up after getting banned from Twitter), he claimed that without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok.

He also mentioned he’d be signing an executive order on Monday to "extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect" so that a deal can be made to ensure national security.

Trump is proposing a joint venture between TikTok’s current owners and new owners, with the US getting 50% ownership.