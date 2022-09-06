British phone maker Bullitt set to launch satellite connectivity handsets early next year

British smartphone maker Bullitt is working on a new mobile phone that will feature satellite connectivity. The news comes after speculations about Apple and Google's plans to feature satellite connectivity on their respective platforms.

The Bullitt phone will connect to the global satellite networks if there is no Wi-Fi or mobile network signal. The phone will initially allow users to send and receive only text messages using satellite connectivity.

In order to use the satellite service, Bullitt phone users will have to pay a monthly subscription. The recipients will get the message in the form of SMS and can reply back to the senders after downloading Bullitt's app.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 will also be using the satellite signals for sending SOS messages only in the North American region. Meanwhile, Bullitt claims that its phone will automatically switch to one of the two satellites around the world that it has partnered with, thus featuring global coverage.

Elon Musk is also working on launching a satellite network platform with T-Mobile. Devices using his platform take up to 30 minutes to connect with a satellite. Bulliitt co-founder Richard Wharton said that the firm's phone will just take seconds to connect to a satellite, thanks to deals with two global satellite networks.

Bullitt worked with a chip manufacturer in Asia to develop the chip that could make satellite connectivity possible.The service is due to launch in February 2023.

Using satellite connectivity, network operators can eliminate cellular dead zones, especially in rural areas where the nearest network tower could be tens of miles away.

Source: BBC