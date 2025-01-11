Bungie team reportedly developing a MOBA game with Super Smash Bros-style elements

Bungie, the studio that's known for creating the Halo series and Destiny, is reportedly heading in a completely different direction for its next project. Instead of being a shooter, the Sony-owned studio is said to be making a team-based multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) entry, much like DOTA 2 or League of Legends.

Codenamed Gummy Bears, the project has been leaked before as an Unreal Engine-powered game in development at Bungie as a fresh PvP experience. However, in 2024, alongside the mass Bungie layoffs, the incubation project had been spun off to be a PlayStation Studios game.

In a new report, The Game Post has revealed some more information about this mysterious multiplayer experience set in a sci-fi fantasy universe with a comedic twist. The leaked information, which cites multiple sources familiar with the project, states that Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. is an inspiration for the game's combat despite its MOBA gameplay direction.

Players will reportedly get damaged based on a percentage-based system, letting them get knocked back further depending on their current health. They can even end up falling off the map using this system, per the report.

Valve's DOTA 2

Other than the usual MOBA formula, multiple different game modes and a hub world to hang out with friends are apparently in the works, too, with Support, Attack, and Defense class types being available. The team is reportedly targeting younger audiences with the project, a departure from the former Bungie team's other games. Moreover, the Game Posts' sources have said that Gummy Bears internal playtests are being received with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

As usual, take any reports of unannounced games with a grain of salt until something official materializes out of Sony. Bungie is still providing support for its long-running live service entry Destiny 2 while also developing its next game, Marathon, an extraction shooter experience.