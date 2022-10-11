Call of Duty and Forza Horizon receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Call of Duty and Forza Horizon franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- 7th Sector | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- A Musical Story | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- A Short Hike | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Aery – Sky Castle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Aeterna Noctis | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Agatha Knife | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Airborne Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Alchemist Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite | Xbox Game Pass | 35% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Among Us | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Ancestors Legacy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Anodyne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- AntVentor | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Apsulov: End of Gods | Smart Delivery | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Arcade Spirits | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- ASCENDANCE – First Horizon | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Awkward | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Axiom Verge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Battlefield 4 Air Vehicle Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Assault Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Engineer Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Ground & Sea Vehicle Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Recon Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Soldier Shortcut Bundle | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Support Shortcut Kit | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Ultimate Shortcut Bundle | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Battlefield 4 Vehicle Shortcut Bundle | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Beholder 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Black Book | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Blazing Beaks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Bloodshore | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Bonkies | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Boom Ball 3 for Kinect | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% off | DWG*
- Bound By Flame | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Boyfriend Dungeon | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack | Add-On | 25% off | MP Royale Sale
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack | Add-On | 10% off | MP Royale Sale
- Bridge Constructor Portal | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Bullet Beat | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Bundle Epopeia Puzzle Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Calico | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack | Add-On | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Calturin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Candleman Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Can’t Drive This | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Carnival Games | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Castle Crashers Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Catie in MeowmeowLand | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Cel Damage HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Celeste | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Chess Ultra | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Code Vein | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | MP Royale Sale
- Code Vein: Frozen Empress | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Code Vein: Hellfire Knight | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Coffee Talk | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Colorful Colore | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Colt Canyon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Cozy Grove | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Crashlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Crawl | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Crypt of the NecroDancer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Curious Expedition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Darksiders Genesis | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | MP Royale Sale
- Darkwood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Darwinia+ | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Daymare: 1998 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- DCL-The Game | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | MP Royale Sale
- Dead Cells | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Deadly Days | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Death’s Door [Xbox] | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Debris Infinity | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Deponia Doomsday | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Desert Child | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Dicey Dungeons | Xbox Game Pass | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Don’t Knock Twice | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Drawful 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Dull Grey | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human | Smart Delivery | 40% off | DWG*
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 20% off | DWG*
- EARTH’S DAWN | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Echo Generation | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Empire of Angels IV | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Encodya | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Spotlight Sale
- Evergate | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Exo One | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Faery: Legends of Avalon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- FAR: Lone Sails | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Feather | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Firewatch | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion | Add-On | 70% off | DWG*
- For Honor – Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | DWG*
- Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island | Add-On | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions | Add-On | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 67% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle | Add-On | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 65% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% off | MP Royale Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | MP Royale Sale
- Gang Beasts | Xbox Game Pass | 55% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Genetic Disaster | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Get-A-Grip Chip | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Xbox One X Enhanced | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Golden Force | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Golf Peaks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Goroons | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card | Add-On | 15% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- GreedFall – Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 55% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy | Add-On | 33% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Green Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | DWG*
- GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) | Add-On | 15% off | DWG*
- Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hades | Smart Delivery | 33% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hand of Fate 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hellbreachers | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- Hellfront: Honeymoon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hellpoint | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hexologic | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack | Add-On | 33% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- House Flipper | Xbox Game Pass | 45% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Hyper Sentinel | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- IIN | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Imagine Earth | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 45% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Immortus Temporus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- inbento | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Inukari – Chase of Deception | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Ion Fury | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- JANITOR BLEEDS | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Journey of the Broken Circle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Just Shapes & Beats | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Knights and Bikes | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- KungFu Kickball | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Lake | Xbox Game Pass | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Lamentum | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Legend of the Tetrarchs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Levelhead | Xbox Play Anywhere | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | DWG*
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares – The Hideaway DLC | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill | Xbox Game Pass | 45% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Lords Of The Fallen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Machinarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% off | DWG*
- Maid of Sker | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mayhem Brawler | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Misadventures PB Winterbottom | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- Mittelborg: City of Mages | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Monopoly Plus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | DWG*
- MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | MP Royale Sale
- Moon Hunters | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Moonglow Bay | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Morkredd | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Morkredd – Ra Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | Smart Delivery | 67% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- MotoGP 18 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- Moving Out | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | MP Royale Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion | Add-On | 60% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Mulaka | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mushroom Wars 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Must Dash Amigos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mutant Football League | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Mutazione | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- MX vs ATV Legends | Smart Delivery | 20% off | MP Royale Sale
- MXGP2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- MyMaitê | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Mythic Ocean | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- N++ (NPLUSPLUS) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle | Add-On | 33% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack | Add-On | 33% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Need For Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery | Add-On | 100% off | Spotlight Sale
- Nidhogg 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- No Longer Home | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- NOSTALGIC TRAIN | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Ogre: Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Oh…Sir! The Holloywood Roast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Okinawa Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Old Man’s Journey | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Omno | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- One Hundred Ways | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows DLC Pack 3: Watchdog Man | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Pre-Order DLC Pack | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Operation: Tango | Smart Delivery | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Othercide | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Out of Line | Xbox Play Anywhere | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak Definitive Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% off | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Outer Wilds | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Overcooked | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | MP Royale Sale
- Overcooked! 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | MP Royale Sale
- Overrogue | Smart Delivery | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Owlboy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Paradise Killer | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Paratopic | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Perception | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- PHOGS! | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Ping Redux | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Midnight Snack Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 No-Brainerz Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Rux Bling Bundle 1 | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Rux Bling Bundle 2 | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Rux Bling Bundle 3 | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Super Fertilizer Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Torch and Tail Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – After-Party Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Crazy Dave’s Frozen Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Dr. Zomboss’ Frozen Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Festive Edition Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – Party Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies GW 2 – Hot Summer Nights Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Season’s Eatingz Upgrade | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Star-Studded Pack | Add-On | 25% off | Spotlight Sale
- Poi | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Poker Club | Smart Delivery | 30% off | MP Royale Sale
- Punch Club | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Q.U.B.E. 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- ReactorX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Spotlight Sale
- Red Ronin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Retro Machina | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- RetroMania Wrestling | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Return of the Obra Dinn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- RICO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Rip Them Off | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- RoboPhobik | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Rogue Legacy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Rogue Legacy 2 | Smart Delivery | 20% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Roombo: First Blood | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Roundguard | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Röki | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Sable | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 1 | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Seasons after Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Shadow Gangs | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Shady Part of Me | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Shakes on a Plane | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% off | DWG*
- Silence – The Whispered World 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- SkateBIRD | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Skyforge: Berserker Quickplay Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Firestarter Collector’s Edition | Add-On | 33% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack | Add-On | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 | Add-On | 45% off | Spotlight Sale
- Smart Moves 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 | Xbox Game Pass | 90% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | DWG*
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | DWG*
- Snooker 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% off | Spotlight Sale
- Snooker 19 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | MP Royale Sale
- SnowRunner | Xbox Game Pass | 35% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Solos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Spacelines from the Far Out | Xbox Game Pass | 33% off | Indie Hits Sale
- SpeedRunners | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Spiritfarer | Xbox Play Anywhere | 67% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Spy Chameleon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Stardew Valley | Xbox Game Pass | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- STEEP X Games Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | DWG*
- STONE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% off | DWG*
- Streets of Rage 4 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% off | MP Royale Sale
- Subnautica | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Super Mombo Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Super Soccer Blast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Super Time Force | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Super Volley Blast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Superliminal | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Swim Out | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET – Ambush of the Imposters | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Dissonance of the Nexus | Add-On | 50% off | Spotlight Sale
- Sylvio | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Synchro Hedgehogs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Spotlight Sale
- Tangle Tower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Tannenberg | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox Game Pass | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Ascent | Xbox Game Pass | 60% off | Spotlight Sale
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% off | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | DWG*
- The Colonists | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Crew Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% off | DWG*
- The Darkside Detective | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Darkside Detective – Series Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The end is nahual: If I may say so | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% off | DWG*
- The Escapists 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | MP Royale Sale
- The Falconeer | Smart Delivery | 55% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Final Station | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% off | MP Royale Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Smart Delivery | 40% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The King’s Bird | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Little Acre | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Magister | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Messenger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Mooseman | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Office Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- The Riftbreaker | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe | Smart Delivery | 33% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Surge | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion | Add-On | 33% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- The Wild at Heart | Smart Delivery | 33% off | Indie Hits Sale
- The Witness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Thumper | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Time Loader | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Titan Chaser | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- TowerFall Ascension | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Trailblazers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Ultimate Chicken Horse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- UnMetal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Unpacking | Xbox Game Pass | 25% off | Indie Hits Sale
- UNSIGHTED | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Vampyr | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Vaporum: Lockdown | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Verdun | Smart Delivery | 60% off | Focus Publisher Sale
- Vigor – Dirty Rich Tycoon | Add-On | 30% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Walden, a game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- WarDogs: Red’s Return | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% off | DWG*
- We Are The Dwarves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% off | Spotlight Sale
- We. The Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Welcome to Elk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Wenjia Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% off | Indie Hits Sale
- When the Past was Around | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- Windjammers 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 30% off | MP Royale Sale
- Worms Rumble | Smart Delivery | 80% off | MP Royale Sale
- Worms W.M.D | Xbox Game Pass | 80% off | MP Royale Sale
- Worse Than Death | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% off | Indie Hits Sale
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% off | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% off | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox One | Add-On | 25% off | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Season Pass for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 25% off | DWG*
- Wytchwood | Smart Delivery | 35% off | Indie Hits Sale
- XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% off | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack | Add-On | 80% off | DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% off | DWG*
- XCOM Enemy Within | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% off | DWG*
- XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior Pack | Add-On | 60% off | DWG*
- Yaga | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
- YesterMorrow | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% off | Indie Hits Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
