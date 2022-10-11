Meta unveils enterprise-focused Quest Pro VR headset that costs $1,500

During its Connect keynote today, Oculus unveiled its next-generation virtual reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Described as the first high-end enterprise VR product from the company, the all-in-one headset has an innovative slim design, eye tracking, LCD displays with quantum dot technology, mixed reality support, and more.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ platform is powering the new hardware, which Meta says is 50% more powerful than what's inside the Meta Quest 2. The all-in-one headset touts 250 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM, and 10 sensors, with five being on the inside and five out.

Meta says the Pro headset has major improvements over its consumer-focused headset. Starting with the lenses, the two LCD displays offer 37% greater pixels-per-inch for major sharpness gains and a 1.3x larger color gamut than the Quest 2. The high-res outward-facing cameras of the headset also offer mixed reality experiences in full-color.

The new eye-tracking and "Natural Facial Expressions" features will arrive disabled by default, but they can be enabled for more expressive avatars in games and other experiences. Meta says the captured images for this data are deleted after processing and are not sent out of the headset.

Newly designed Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers with built-in sensors that remove the need for the outside hoop seen in previous iterations as well as a lens spacing adjustment dial on the headset to accommodate various inter-pupillary distances (IPDs) will be present in the Pro package too. Moreover, the new Touch Pro controllers are compatible with Meta Quest 2 headsets.

"We believe VR devices will help usher in the next computing platform—becoming as ubiquitous as laptops and tablets are today—and that people will use them in their everyday lives to access the metaverse," added Meta regarding its new VR hardware. "With its cutting-edge technologies, Meta Quest Pro represents an important step toward that future."

The Meta Quest Pro launches on October 25 and is now available for pre-order for $1,499.99. Accessories such as a full light-blocking facial interface, Link cable, and official VR earphones are also available as separate purchases. The base package includes the Meta Quest Pro headset, Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock.