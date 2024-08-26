The Call of Duty Blacks Ops 6 multplayer trailer features an impressive "one take" sequence

As we get closer to the start of the Early Access multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Activision just released the first multiplayer gameplay trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter.

As you might expect, the trailer, posted on the Call of Duty YouTube channel, is action-packed with gunfire, rockets, explosions, and more. At the end of the trailer, there's a "one-take" sequence where the camera flies across one of the maps, showing many players online in various forms of combat.

Activision has announced that the multiplayer part of Black Ops 6 will have 16 all-new maps. The trailer also shows the game's Omnimovement feature, which is supposed to offer players a way to combine and chain several movement styles, such as sliding, diving, and more.

The trailer also shows that the game will get the Gunsmith feature, which will allow for a ton of customizable weapons. It will also offer the classic Prestige mode, found in older Call of Duty games, for players who hit level 55 and want to start over under the Prestige level.

Activision plans to reveal more about Black Ops 6 as part of its Call of Duty Next streaming event on Wednesday, August 28. Then, on August 30, the Early Access multiplayer test begins for people who have either pre-ordered the game or signed up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It runs through September 4 and is followed by the Open Beta, which starts on September 6 and runs through September 9.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25 for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5. PC and Xbox players can also play the full game with an Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass subscription as a Day One launch.