Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare III, and Warzone to be added to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft has just announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty Warzone, and the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will all be available to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on October 25.

Microsoft's announcement on the Xbox Wire site states:

Players will be able to access multiple Call of Duty games with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the first time, and Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to enjoy Call of Duty in more places than ever before, including on their consoles, PCs, mobile devices, select Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices. This opens up even more ways to play Black Ops 6 starting on day one at launch.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone were previously added to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, they were not accessible via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Microsoft also previously revealed that Black Ops 6 would also be added to Xbox Game Pass as a Day One launch. That game will also be added to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud service on the same day.

You may remember that as part of Microsoft's restructuring of its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard in 2023, it announced it would sell the cloud gaming rights for all current and future Activision Blizzard PC games for 15 years to Ubisoft. However, Ubisoft also had the rights under this deal to license the cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard games back to Microsoft outside of Europe for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Today's reveal of the Call of Duty games makes no mention of the previous Microsoft-Ubisoft cloud gaming agreement.

The announcement comes after unconfirmed reports claim Microsoft is about to open Xbox Cloud Gaming, which would allow Xbox gamers cloud-based access to nearly all of their owned titles, even ones that are not part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.