Capcom launches Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster on September 19

Following the official reveal of the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster last week, Capcom has announced that the new version of the open-world zombie game will launch on September 19.

As with the original game that first launched in 2006 as an timed Xbox 360 exclusive, the new version has you controlling photographer Frank West, who finds himself inside a huge shopping mall that's in the middle of an undead outbreak. He has 72 hours to try and find a way to escape the mall before he gets eaten alive. Of course, there will also be lots of different ways to kill zombies in the remastered edition as well.

The game will run in full 4K resolution and at 60fps, according to the company. Here's a look at what else players can expect from the new Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster from Capcom's description:

All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original. Character's facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic. Overwhelming hordes of zombies fill the screen with completely remade graphics! The gameplay of the original remains intact, but there are various quality-of-life improvements, such as auto-saving, revamped controls, improved UI, and many other details. The game is now also fully voiced for improved immersion.

The game will be available as a digital edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X\S, and on the PC via Steam. The price of the standard edition will be $49.99. There will also be a deluxe edition for $59.99 that will include 17 more costumes for Frank to wear in the game, as well as 17 BGM tracks that can be played in the mall. Pre-orders will also get access to three more costumes, and three more BGM tracks. A physical edition of the game will launch sometime in November