Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will bring the open world zombie game to current platforms

Capcom is preparing to release a new remastered version of its hit 2006 open-world zombie game Dead Rising later in 2024 for the current generation of consoles. The announcement was made on the game's official X account, along with a teaser video that sadly doesn't show any zombie action.

The official name this game is Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster. That refers to the fact that the game has already received an HD remaster in 2016. The Deluxe Remaster name likely means the game will run natively in 4K resolution for the current Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Capcom has not revealed any more info on this new Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, including a specific release date and if the game will get more features besides a boost in resolution.

The first Dead Rising game was launched as a time exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox 360 game. It follows a photographer named Frank West who put himself inside a shopping mall in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The game was widely praised at the time for its sandbox-like gameplay which allowed the player to take out the undead in all sorts of different ways. The HD remaster was released in 2016 for the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The first Dead Rising game was a big critical and sales hit and led to the development of three sequels. Dead Rising 2 was released in 2010 and got its own HD remaster in 2016 as well. Dead Rising 3 was an Xbox One launch title in 2013, followed by a PC release in the same year.

Dead Rising 4 was developed by Capcom but was actually published by Microsoft, in 2016 for the Xbox One and Windows, with a Steam and PS4 version launched in 2017. So far, there's no word on if Capcom plans to release a full fledged fifth game in the series.