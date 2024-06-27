Capcom Next on July 1 will reveal more info on the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and more

The string of streaming video game showcases that happened in June will be spilling over into the next month. Capcom just announced a new streaming event, Capcom Next, that will be held on Monday, July 1, starting at 3 pm Pacific time (6 pm Eastern time).

Tune in on July 1, 3pm PT for CAPCOM NEXT - Summer 2024, a 25-min event sharing info on 3 titles!



1️⃣ First details on @DeadRising Deluxe Remaster!

2️⃣ News on @Kunitsu_Gami: Path of the Goddess.

3️⃣ RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone/iPad/Mac.



The event will spend some time showing info and gameplay on three upcoming Capcom games. The biggest game in this showcase will be the just-released Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This will bring the 2006 open-world zombie game to current platforms, presumably including the Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PlayStation 5 console, with 4K resolutions. Hopefully, we will get more than just a 4K remaster with this game.

We will also get some updates on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. This third-person fantasy action game is due to be released in just a few weeks, on July 19. The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S platforms. Microsoft will also offer the game as a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Finally, there will be more info on the upcoming iOS and Mac versions of Capcom's zombie game Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. Hopefully, we will get a release date for this version of the game during Capcom Next.

Capcom has confirmed that the Capcom Next event will last about 25 minutes. It also won't have any more info on the long awaited Monster Hunter Wilds, which is due for launch sometime in 2025.