CES 2023: Acer unveils new Aspire All-in-one desktops and notebooks, plus a smart speaker

Today at CES 2023, Acer introduced refreshed models of its Aspire all-in-ones (AiOs) and laptops, which the tech giant hopes will support the day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs of families.

Aspire Aspire S AiOs

The Acer Aspire S 27-inch model features 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 32-inch model, on the other hand, comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 desktop processors and Intel Arc A-Series graphics.

Both models support Wi-Fi 6E, sport an aluminum chassis and a near-borderless WQHD tiltable display. Its dual speakers feature DTS audio. Users can also conduct video calls through the magnetically mounted 1080p webcam or an optional 1440p QHD webcam. What's more, the AiOs include Acer EyeSense facial recognition software and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader for passwordless logins.

The 27-inch Aspire S will be available in North America in the first quarter of 2022 starting at $1,199.99, and in Europe in January starting at €1199. Meanwhile, the 32-inch model will be available in North America in the first quarter of this year starting at $1,699.99 and in Europe in June starting at €1,799.

Aspire 5 laptops

Acer's new Aspire 5 laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, ideal for those doing heavy workloads. The Aspire 5 laptops also come with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1TB SSD.

The 15-inch variant sports a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch version has a 1080p IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. What's more, the laptops are equipped with a 1080p webcam and digital microphones that utilize Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction technology for clear video calls. Lastly, the Aspire 5 laptops have a "TwinAir" cooling system and an air inlet keyboard to keep the laptop cool.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 laptop will be available in North America in March starting at $549.99. Those in Europe and China will get it in March starting at €799 and RMB4,099, respectively. The 15-inch variant will be available in North America in April starting at $599.99, in Europe in March starting at €799, and in China in March starting at RMB4,099. There will also be a 17-inch model, which will be only available in North America in April starting at $699.99.

Aspire 3 laptops

Marketed as budget-friendly devices, the Acer Aspire 3 laptops feature Intel Core i3-N series processors. They have a 1080p display and a metal casing, and are equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports and Wi-Fi 6E. Acer claims that the laptops' thermal systems boast a 40% increase in fan surface area and an additional 17% thermal capacity for optimized airflow and cooler internals.

The Aspire 3's 14-inch model will be available in North America in March starting at $499 and in Europe this month starting at €549. Its 15-inch sibling is also expected in North America this March starting at $349 and in Europe this month starting at €499. A 17-inch model will also be available in North America in March starting at $379.99 and in Europe next month for €599.

Acer Halo Swing Portable Smart Speaker

Aside from its AiOs and laptops, Acer also unveiled the Halo Swing, a smart speaker with an RGB-lit base that responds to the beat of the music being played. The base also changes colors when you are interacting with Google Assistant. The speaker even has an LED dot display panel, which shows you important updates, such as mail, calendars, reminders, and messages. Finally, the Acer Halo Swing is IPX5 water-resistant and comes with a detachable leather strap.

Acer has yet to reveal the availability of the speaker. As for its price, the device will cost $229 or €199 in Central Europe.