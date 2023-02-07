Chrome 110 is now available with NVIDIA RTX Super Resolution Support and more

Google has just released the most recent stable version of its popular Chrome web browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux PC desktop users. The version numbers are Chrome 110.0.5481.77/.78 for Windows and 110.0.5481.77 for Mac and Linux owners.

If you have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 or RTX 4000 graphics card inside your PC, Chrome 110 adds in the previously announced RTX Video Super Resolution feature. Using software AI with NVIDIA's Tensor processors in the RTX 3000 or 4000 cards, Chrome 110 users can check out a video on YouTube or Netflix in 1080p resolution, and watch it in upscaled 2160p or 4K resolutions. VideoCardz reports that this new feature will still require a new driver to support it. It will also need to be enabled with the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Some other improvements in Chrome 110 include the ability for desktop users to use a biometric device to fill in passwords, along with adding Google Translate settings to Chrome's regular settings. It also improves the browser's Enhanced Safe Browsing setting so it can check out if any malware is inside your browser extensions.

There's one other small but still interesting thing about Chrome 110. It's the first version of Google's browser that is not officially supported by Windows 7 or 8.1. Google's support for those two older Microsoft Windows operating system ended with the release of Chrome 109 in early January 2023.