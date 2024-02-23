Write like a pro: Chrome 122 comes with early access AI writing tool

Google has just released Chrome 122 which now offers a new AI feature called Help me write that uses Gemini to help you start writing or refine existing writing. At launch, the feature is only available for Mac and Windows users in the US who use Chrome in English.

What’s impressive about Help me write is that it goes beyond just generating text, it has a contextual understanding about the website you are on and adjusts the generated text to fit the context. Some examples of how this could be used include writing a description about a piece of furniture you’re trying to sell online, submitting a restaurant review, or inquiring about a hotel reservation.

In an example provided by Google, the user is sending a message into an airline that says “plane lands at 9 - ask to check in early” then they activate Help me write and it generates “My flight is scheduled to arrive at 9am, and I would like to check in as soon as possible. Is there any way I can check in early? If not, when is the earliest time I can check in?”

To get started using this feature, you need to sign into Chrome and then go to Settings from the three-dot menu. From there, go to the Experimental AI page and enable Help me write. To use the feature, just right-click on an open text field in Chrome and choose Help me write.

While this feature will be able to speed up actions for users, it also seems like it would be open to abuse from malicious actors. For example, online sellers could now more quickly make fake accounts and write fake reviews for their products.

As mentioned, this feature has only been made available in the US. Hopefully, Google won’t take long to let people in other regions try it too.

Source: Google