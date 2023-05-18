Chrome desktop gets URL autocorrect, coming to mobile in the coming months

Google has announced that Chrome desktop will now autocorrect typos you make in the URL bar. The search giant said that it will roll out the feature to mobile in the coming months but for now, it’s just on desktop. If you make a typo in the URL bar, Chrome will show you suggestions based on corrections but shouldn’t mess with what you’re typing.

The company has announced the feature as part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. It hopes the feature will help people with dyslexia but also those still learning the language and anyone else who makes typos from time to time, which is basically everyone.

Aside from making Chrome’s URL bar a bit more user-friendly, Google also said that it's making the Accessible Places wheelchair icon available in Google Maps for all users. If you open Maps and find a venue or business you’d like to go to, you will now see a wheelchair icon in the business summary section as well as a complete list of accessibility services offered in the About tab.

Finally, the company said that it's bringing its Live Caption feature to more Android devices such as the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, select Samsung Galaxy phones, and more. Google will also add support for French, Italian, and German.