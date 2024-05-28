Google unveils Game Dashboard for Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus laptops

Earlier today, Google unveiled that it was adding more AI features to Chromebook Plus laptops. That’s not all Google is introducing to these devices and stock standard Chromebooks though, no, it’s also introducing the Game Dashboard.

With the Game Dashboard baked into ChromeOS, you can map your gaming controls to your keyboard, resize your screen, and record and share your gameplay. These features will work no matter the type of games you play, whether they be Android games or cloud platform games like those on GeForce NOW.

Going over the game controls and game capture features in a little more detail, Google says:

Game controls make thousands of touch-centric Android titles playable with your keyboard. Now you can play games the way you want, including games that used to be touch or controller only, by enabling keyboard mappings to touch or controller actions.

Game capture lets you record and share your gaming experiences, your reactions and your voiceovers with the world. Without leaving the action, you can record your gameplay, take screenshots, upload to YouTube, or share with your friends.

In addition to these features, the search giant name-dropped the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, the newest Chromebook “to take cloud gaming to the next level.” This laptop is made for cloud gaming and supports Nvidia GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and more.

In terms of hardware, it features a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz high refresh rate display, sports a 13th Gen Intel Core processor for demanding games and applications, and includes a high-quality DTS audio system with two upward-firing and two downward-firing speakers.

Furthermore, this laptop features a gaming keyboard with 4-zone RGB and anti-ghosting technology, a Full HD 1080p webcam with AI-powered video streaming tools, Wi-Fi 6E support, and up to 2TB of storage, 16GB of memory, and battery life of up to 10 hours.

Finally, Google said that you can now improve your gaming experience with new Works With Chromebook certified accessories such as the SteelSeries Aerox 3 mouse and more,

Source: Google