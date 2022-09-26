Cloudflare reveals Zero Trust SIM to protect phones and IoT devices seamlessly

Cloudflare has announced that it’s working on Zero Trust SIM to help workplaces boost mobile and IoT security. The company said that setting up Zero Trust on devices is typically complicated and time-consuming. With its solution, workplaces will be able to offer these features by linking eSIMs to devices, it’s even simple for employees to set these safeguards up on their own devices while maintaining their privacy.

With a Zero Trust SIM, companies will get the following benefits:

Preventing employees from visiting phishing and malware sites: DNS requests leaving the device can automatically and implicitly use Cloudflare Gateway for DNS filtering.

Mitigating common SIM attacks: an eSIM-first approach allows us to prevent SIM-swapping or cloning attacks, and by locking SIMs to individual employee devices, bring the same protections to physical SIMs.

Enabling secure, identity-based private connectivity to cloud services, on-premise infrastructure and even other devices (think: fleets of IoT devices) via Magic WAN. Each SIM can be strongly tied to a specific employee, and treated as an identity signal in conjunction with other device posture signals already supported by WARP.

Companies will be able to control the settings of the SIM through Cloudflare One. Zero Trust SIM will be primarily offered through eSIM which means it can easily be deployed via QR codes or an app. While it believes eSIMs are the best way to distribute this service, it acknowledged that this isn’t always an option and will be working to provide physical SIMs too, but will only share more on this in the coming months.

Cloudflare is currently testing the service internally before it rolls out the service on a regional basis. It wants to hear from organizations that don’t have an existing mobile device security solution in place through this form.