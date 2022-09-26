WhatsApp is now letting users add non-group chat members to calls with this new feature

WhatsApp already has a group call feature that lets users join the conversation without having to restart the call to add new members. Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that a shareable call link feature would be coming to WhatsApp starting this week.

The link can be sent to different users to invite them to a group call regardless of whether they are in a particular group chat. Thus, friends and family can join the video or voice call by simply tapping on the link. According to Zuckerberg, Meta is also testing encrypted video calling for up to 32 members on the platform.

To access the feature, users must run the latest version of WhatsApp. After opening the application, users need to click the Calls tab and create a call link from the Call Links option. The link can be either for a video or a voice call.

Despite the disclosure by Zuckerberg, there are doubts about whether users without a WhatsApp account can join the call. Additionally, users can not schedule WhatsApp calls currently, unlike Zoom or FaceTime calls.

Last month, WhatsApp was testing updates to its group chats, including, letting admins delete messages from other group members, undoing deleted messages, and more. It also announced an end-to-end shopping experience for users in India.