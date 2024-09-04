We will get the official word about Microsoft 365 Copilot 'Wave 2' on September 16

A couple of weeks ago, rumors hit the internet that Microsoft was planning to announce some branding changes for its Microsoft 365 Copilot generative AI business service. Now, it appears we have a day and time for when those reveals will be made.

In a LinkedIn post (via The Verge), the company says it will hold a streaming event labeled "Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2" on Monday, September 18, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Pacific time). Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro, the company's corporate vice president for the AI at Work division, will participate in the streaming event.

Officially, the event description says Nadella and Spataro will be talking about "the next phase of Copilot innovation." However, the previous rumors also claimed that Microsoft would be making some brand changes. That reportedly will include dumping the long "Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365” name to just “Microsoft 365 Copilot.” Other Copilot productivity apps may also be changed from, for example, "Copilot in Word” to the longer "Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word".

Aside from the branding changes, we can expect to hear more about new features for Microsoft 365 Copilot that will be made available in the coming weeks and months. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap site may offer some clues as to what might be revealed. Last month, it added listings for upcoming features such as support for image generation in Microsoft 365 Copilot chat.

Other listings for upcoming features include one that will let PowerPoint users access Copilot to "steer your narrative" in a presentation, offer users "automatic prompt suggestions" in Copilot chat, and access the service's intelligent recap feature for any ad-hoc meetings and calls in Teams. Obviously, we will learn more in less than two weeks.