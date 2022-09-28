Samsung's foldable phones are up to 37% off on Amazon

Even though Samsung has already produced four generations of foldable smartphones, these unorthodox devices remain expensive devices many consider a flex or luxury. If you want to try out the new form factor without destroying your wallet, do not miss these sweet deals on a bunch of Samsung’s Z Folds and Z Flips.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – up to 13% off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s newest phone that can transform into a compact tablet. Its key changes compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3 include a better under-display camera, improved main cameras, a slightly changed inner display, a better battery, and a newer processor. You can snag the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 13% discount, even though Samsung only recently revealed this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 – up to 37% off

Because the Galaxy Z Fold4 does not offer drastic changes, some users think the previous version of this smartphone is still worth the shot, especially with a 37% discount. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has a similar 120Hz display, an under-display camera, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Interestingly, the 512GB version is currently more affordable than the base model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – up to 10% off

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuted alongside its Z Fold counterpart. Instead of turning into a tablet, the Z Flip4 provides a unique option to fold a conventional smartphone in half. The latest version has a larger battery, better cameras, a newer processor, and more storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – up to 11% off

You can save extra dollars by opting for the previous-gen Z Flip, which is very similar to its newer sibling.

