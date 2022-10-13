Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl are now free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store today delivered the second giveaway wave of October, which happens to be another double drop. Replacing the two hell-themed action games from last week are copies of Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, giving you a week to claim them.

Darkwood is a survival horror game presented from a rare top-down perspective. In this hardcore experience you will be scavenging for resources in the randomly generated open world while hoping for a safe return to camp before dark.

Developer Acid Wizard describes its 2017-released title as follows:

Darkwood provides a new perspective on survival horror. Scavenge and explore the rich, ever-changing free-roam world by day, then hunker down in your hideout and pray for the morning light.

As for ToeJam & Earl, it is a rogue-like adventure that serves as a sequel to the 1990s classic console game. The title touts returning features from the retro game but with modern improvements, four-player cooperative play, nine playable characters, secrets to uncover, and more.

The game launched in 2019, and its setting is described by the developer HumaNature Studios like this:

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! is a mash-up of the very best features of the classic console games with a ton of fresh improvements. Grab some homies and get ready for a blast of funky nostalgia as you help ToeJam and Earl return once again to Funkotron.

You can now claim Darkwood and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove from the Epic Games Store for free until October 20. Both games normally cost $15 to purchase when they are not on sale. Coming up next as giveaways onto the store are copies of Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition.

