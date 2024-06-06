The Epic Games Store's final mystery game giveaway is here, and it has been revealed to be a copy of Marvel's Midnight Suns. These special freebies began arriving three weeks ago to coincide with the store's yearly Mega Sale promotion. Just like before, PC gamers have an entire week to claim a copy of the latest giveaway.

Marvel's Midnight Suns comes from Firaxis Games, the same studio responsible for the hugely popular Civilization and XCOM franchises. As expected from the developer, this is also a strategy and tactic involving experience, and now with Marvel superheroes added to the mix.

Released in 2022, the title has you creating a custom superhero who must work with iconic Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Blade, Captain America, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Wolverine and others to beat back a Hydra plot attempting to take over the world. The combat uses a turn-based structure, much like in XCOM, and what powers you get to use on each turn depends on the customizable deck of cards you brought into battle.

You're able to pick the heroes that go on missions, offering unique combos and powerbases to work with inside encounters. Outside of missions, there's also a social element where the player can interact with heroes to learn about their lives and unlock fresh abilities.

Here's how Firaxis describes the setting:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.

Usually available for $59.99 when not on sale, Marvel's Midnight Suns is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until June 13.