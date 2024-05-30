Chivalry 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

The Epic Games Store's mystery giveaways just unveiled its next offering. Chivalry 2 has ridden in to replace the Farming Simulator 22 freebie from last week. Developed by Torn Banner Studios, the title is known for its hectic medieval warfare experience, and for the next week it's available for any PC gamer to claim.

The multiplayer title offers battles with up to 64 fighters in massive arenas. Medieval combat means players wield everything from longswords and sledgehammers to crossbows, with some mounted combat also added to the mix. While The combat can seem haphazard at first, it involves deep mechanics like parries, chains, directional attacks, kicks, throwing weapons, shield usage, and other elements.

Here's how the developer describes this continuously updated title that first released in 2021:

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era - from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.

As the mystery giveaways continue, the Epic Games Store Mega Sale is keeping up its discounts for many of its the wares too. Moreover, there's still time to claim the Discord Nitro offer that began earlier this month. It lets you claim a month of the service's premium tier for free, and both new and returning Nitro members can claim it, with the offer is set to run until June 13.

Usually costing $39.99 when not on sale, Chivalry 2 is currently free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The offer will last until June 6, with another mystery game taking its place to be a freebie once that day is reached.