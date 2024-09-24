Delta emulator for iOS now supports online multiplayer for Nintendo DS titles

One of the most popular retro emulators on the App Store, the Delta Emulator, which supports multiple platforms and offers an intuitive user interface, is picking up a new update that brings online multiplayer support to the emulator.

Delta Emulator's developer, Riley Testut, confirmed via The Verge that the beta version will receive online multiple support for Nintendo DS titles. The beta version will be first pushed to the Patreon subscribers but there is currently no public release date. Back in July, Delta Emulator, after initially arriving for iPhones, went official for iPad on the App Store.

The multiplayer support for Nintendo DS games is a significant update because the platform once featured online multiplayer support thanks to third-party Nintendo Wi-Fi connection services, including such as Kaeru, Wimmfi, AltWFC, etc. Unfortunately, the service was shut down in 2014 for both Nintendo DS and Wii, but third-party services did continue to offer the service.

Testut added, "This means all 10 million+ Delta users will be able to connect to other Delta users and users on real devices who are using these 3rd-party Nintendo WFC servers." However, "this also means it is limited to Nintendo DS games for now, but all Nintendo DS games with Nintendo WFC are supported."

According to The Verge, the Delta emulator will harness the Melon DS emulator's support for this online multiplayer support. The best part is that there isn't any shortage of Nintendo DS games with online multiplayer. You get games such as Mario Kart DS, Animal Crossing Wild World, Diddy Kong Racing DS, Clubhouse Games, etc.

Ever since Apple relaxed its App Store policies, there has been a flood of emulators popping up on the app market. You can try out the iDOS 3 emulator, Folium emulator for Nintendo 3DS games, PPSSPP emulator for PlayStation games, RetroArch for playing games from multiple consoles, and much more.