Retro Game emulator Delta arrives on iPad with a bunch of exclusive features

Delta, one of the popular retro-game emulators on iPhones, has officially announced its arrival for the iPad. Users have been technically able to download the unoptimized version of the Delta emulator on their iPads. However, the latest version brings a fully optimized version of the Delta emulator for iPad.

According to a Threads post by developer Riley Testut, the official version 1.6 of the Delta emulator is now available for the iPad. It brings a major update to the retro-game emulator. The Delta emulator version 1.6 is fully optimized for iPads, meaning that it makes use of the large screen.

Back in April, developer Riley Testut announced that the Delta emulator was all set for iPad debut after arriving for iPhones. Then, the app was almost ready for its debut and was in a "near completion" stage, and now the Delta emulator finally has its iPad version.

Delta 1.6 update also brings several features to the iPad. Notably, the new version of the Delta emulator can open multiple windows, which suggests that you will be able to play two games side-by-side on one screen of the iPad. There is also the possibility that the feature could let you quickly switch between two games, allowing you to play games without turning off any of the games.

According to the official post, Delta 1.6 also brings Stage Manager support for resizable windows and also includes the Handoff capability, which lets you quickly transfer gameplay between an iPhone and iPad.

Notably, the Delta emulator is already available in the Alt Store in Europe with the new legal icon for the emulator. Still, developer Testut reports that Apple has rejected the Delta 1.6 update for the App Store. So, for more users to get their hands on Delta 1.6, they have to wait a bit longer, but only if Apple approves the update.