Amazon deal: Denon Sound Bar 550 with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, now cheapest

If you are into audio (not necessarily an audiophile), you are probably aware of Denon, which is known for making excellent audio gear that is also fairly reasonably priced. Remember when Neowin did a couple of giveaways from Denon back in November 2010, one for headphones and another for a receiver with stereo speakers?

As more and more people pair their home audio systems with TVs nowadays, soundbars have gained a lot in popularity. Denon, of course, understands this, and its Sound Bar 550 is one such product that provides excellent sound quality in a bar-like form factor. In case you are looking for something like that, the product is currently on sale at its lowest-ever price (buying link under the back-panel images below).

Currently, the Sound Bar 550 is selling as a combo with Denon's Home Subwoofer model, the latter houses an 8-inch driver promising deep and punchy bass response when you need the thump be it when watching movies or listening to music. The subwoofer unit weighs 12.5 kg or 27.5 lbs.

The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, both of which are known to deliver an immersive experience. There is also no hassle for cable management as these can be connected wirelessly, thanks to Denon's HEOS technology.

Given the feature-set of the product, if you are an avid music listener, you are likely to be a bit disappointed, though someone looking for a decent home theatre experience should enjoy this.

The back panels showing the connectivity of the soundbar (top image) and the woofer (bottom image) are given below:

Get the Denon soundbar with subwoofer at the link below:

Denon Home Sound Bar 550 - Compact 3D Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X, Built-in HEOS, & Amazon Alexa Home Subwoofer with HEOS Built-in, Deep, Powerful Bass, & 8" Bass-Reflex Woofer: $999.99 (Amazon US)

