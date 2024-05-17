Windows 11 Dev Channel build 26120.670 (KB5037869) has general improvments and bug fixes

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Insider program in the Dev channel. The build number is 26120.670, under KB5037869.

This Dev Channel release looks like it will be a pretty minor update. Microsoft says it includes some unnamed general improvements and some bug fixes, including a fix for an issue that was causing Windows updates not to complete if a device had to restart more than once. It also has a known Widgets issue.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Dev Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes for everyone in the Dev Channel [Other] Fixed an issue where the Network Locations header was missing in the This PC section of File Explorer.

This update affects next secure record 3 (NSEC3) validation in a recursive resolver. Its limit is now 1,000 computations. One computation is equal to the validation of one label with one iteration. DNS Server Administrators can change the default number of computations. To do this, use the registry setting below. Name: \HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\DNS\Parameters\ MaxComputationForNsec3Validation Type: DWORD Default: 1000 Max: 9600 Min: 1

This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.

This update addresses an issue that affects the installation of a Windows update. It fails to complete. This occurs when you have to restart your device more than once.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard. Known issues [Widgets] The WIN + W keyboard shortcut may not work correctly to open the Widgets board.

You can check out the full blog post here.