Doom: The Dark Ages confirmed; will launch in 2025 for PC, Xbox and PS5

id Software is once again making a Doom first-person shooter game. However, this new game is taking a different approach to its setting. As part of the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft's Bethesda division announced Doom: The Dark Ages.

In a post on the Bethesda site, it was revealed that Doom: The Dark Ages takes place in a dark medieval setting rather than the sci-fi future setting of previous games in the franchise. The post stated:

Witness the origin of the Slayer’s rage and his rise from a kingdom’s last hope to Hell’s greatest fear in this pulse-pounding, cinematic prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. Go medieval on battalions of demons, made up of all-new threats as well as familiar foes reforged from DOOM’s classic bestiary. Bring their malicious forces to heel with heavy duty shooter combat in a heroic story of epic proportion, powered by the latest idTech engine.

The game' 's trailer shows off some of the enemies that the "Doom guy" will have to face in this game; it also shows some of its new weapons, including the throwable Shield Saw. The Doom guy will also be able to pilot the game's Mecha Dragon and the massive mech-like Atlan that's designed to take out similar-sized demons with its huge fists.

The site added:

Inspired by the original DOOM (1993), players overcome the odds in The Dark Ages in firmly grounded, heavy-hitting clashes featuring destructible demons, vicious melee strikes and more. With the right combination of ranged bombardment & melee aggression, anyone stepping into the Slayer’s boots will make Hell quiver in theirs.

The game is going to be a single-player title (no multiplayer, apparently), and it will launch sometime in 2025 for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 platforms. It will also be a Day One title for Xbox Game Pass owners.