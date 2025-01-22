Doom: The Dark Ages release date may have leaked ahead of Xbox Direct showcase

The Doom Slayer's return was made official last year during Microsoft's summer games showcase, with id Software once again heading development to give players a brand-new, fast-paced, and carnage-filled shooter entry. Dubbed Doom: The Dark Ages, the game is also supposed to receive a deep dive at the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase this week. However, it seems a leak has revealed the release date ahead of schedule.

The report lands from ResetEra user Alexzan, who noticed the French publication Gamekult seems to have accidentally posted an article about DOOM: The Dark Ages ahead of an embargo. While the post had been pulled quickly, the site's RSS feed had saved the title and excerpt.

The translated title has revealed a May 15, 2025, launch date for DOOM: The Dark Ages. Of course, Microsoft, Bethesda, and id Software are yet to announce anything firm regarding the release, with only a 2025 window attached to the game so far.

For those unfamiliar with the latest entry, here's how the prequel experience is described by id:

Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

The studio is set to give a much broader look at the FPS tomorrow, January 23, during the 2024 Developer_Direct from Xbox. If the May launch date is accurate, this is probably where we will find out. Xbox will have much more to reveal about its upcoming games during the event too.