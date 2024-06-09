Windows 11 File Explorer may soon let you access files on your smartphone

Windows 11 is already pretty good at working with Android phones, but Microsoft is actively exploring new methods to integrate Android devices even deeper. A future update for the Cross Device Experience Host in Windows 11 may make it possible to view and access files on your Android smartphone using Windows 11's File Explorer.

The toggle responsible for displaying Android smartphones in File Explorer was spotted by @PhantomOfEarth on X:

Looks like the Cross Device Experience Host will let you make your device show up in File Explorer in a future update, a toggle for this has been hidden in the app for some time. pic.twitter.com/9zwomWwdTz — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) June 8, 2024

Upon turning the feature on, Windows 11 will prompt you to send a permission request to your smartphone so that the OS can access files on it:

Select 'Send notification' to send a permission request to your Android device. Open the notification, and turn on the toggle next to Link to Windows.

Here's a permission request dialog related to this feature. pic.twitter.com/sCYeFDY7qS — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) June 8, 2024

Once permission is granted, you should be able to access your smartphone from Windows 11's File Explorer.

A deeper integration of Android devices into File Explorer in Windows 11 sounds very convenient and exciting. Sadly, there is not that much information about how the feature will work, assuming Microsoft will ship it to the general public. Therefore, we will have to wait for more details from Microsoft. You can expect the feature to show up in the Windows Insider Program before heading to all users in the Stable Channel.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently made it possible to use Android smartphones as wireless webcams for your computer. This feature can save you a couple of hundred dollars on a high-end webcam or replace your current one with a much better alternative. The company is also working on AI-generated smart replies for text messages.