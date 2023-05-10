EA is "overjoyed" with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch as player counts reach millions

EA and Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched less than two weeks ago, and despite a massive online backlash surrounding poor performance and bugs, the game is doing well commercially.

In the latest quarterly earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the game has reached "millions of players" since launch on April 28. "It’s very early, I think we’re 11 days in at this point, we’re in a different kind of market dynamic, but I would tell you it’s pacing very strongly against our expectations and against Jedi: Fallen Order," he adds.

EA did not give platform breakdowns regarding where these players are coming from, unfortunately. Despite its issues, the PC version of Jedi: Survivor continued to top Steam top sellers charts at launch and smashed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's peak concurrent user count record by hitting almost 64 thousand players.

Wilson also mentioned the short delay the title suffered before launch, saying the "bold decision" to give extra time helped Respawn with improving the launch experience:

“On Jedi, we’re overjoyed. We made the bold decision to move the title six weeks to give the team the opportunity to really get to the quality of the game that they wanted. I think we’re building on where we were with Jedi: Fallen Order and it’s certainly been a very strong launch for us."

Last week in a statement, Respawn apologized for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's disappointing PC port, saying the game wasn't performing to its standards for a "percentage of players". Meanwhile, the studio is continuing to push out new updates to the game with bug fixes and optimizations. A fourth patch arrived to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles yesterday, with a PC release coming soon.

