Respawn reportedly making a first-person Star Wars game featuring a Mandalorian

EA may be planning to add another game to its Star Wars portfolio. A new report says that an action game featuring a Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe is currently in development at Respawn Entertainment.

As reported by Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson, sources have said players would be taking the role of a Mandalorian bounty hunter in this action entry. It's unclear if this will be the same Din Djarin character popularized by The Mandalorian live-action Disney+ show or another mystery individual from Mandalore.

The game will reportedly be set during the Galactic Empire's rule across the galaxy, and players will be jumping into bounty-hunting missions with options available for taking targets alive or dead. It is also said to be a first-person entry with a focus on high mobility, a specialty of Respawn. However, the report states that this will not be an open-world entry, with linear levels being available across various planets.

Mandalorian jetpacks will reportedly be utilized for this high-paced gameplay, with players being able to dash, boost vertically, slide across the land, and do other agile maneuvers using this piece of equipment. Keeping a high pace may also be incentivized by regenerating health based on the player's skill with chaining kills.

Being a bounty hunter, players will also have access to a wide range of weaponry and gadgets from the Star Wars universe, according to the report. This may include a "wrist rocket, grapple hook, a visor for tagging enemies and bounties, and more."

The report does not attach a release window to the mystery Star Wars project but states it is still in the early stages of development. If this turns out to be accurate, this may make it Respawn's third Star Wars project. It has been responsible for the hit Star Wars Jedi franchise in the past, with its most recent installment, Survivor, coming only last year.