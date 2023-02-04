Weekend PC Game Deals: Laid-back bundle, immersive sim freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games brought in another high-profile giveaway this week, and the headliner was another Arkane Studios game. Dishonored Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters are what's yours to keep as part of the latest freebie promotion.

Death of the Outsider is set after Dishonored 2 and before Deathloop. The immersive sim tells the story of another supernatural assassination where you attempt to take the life of the most powerful being in this dark universe. Meanwhile, City of Gangsters is a management tycoon game where you're building a criminal empire from scratch using smugglers, black markets, and more nefarious paths.

This duo will be free to claim on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, February 9. Coming up next as the freebie is a copy of Recipe for Disaster.

Humble's newest bundle is filled with games that involve as little stress as possible. There's about two weeks left on this bundle's expiry timer.

The aptly named Sim-ple Life Bundle comes with Lake, Townscraper, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, Summer in Mara, Winkeltje: The Little Shop, Garden Paws, Staxel, and Luna's Fishing Garden in a single package priced at $10.

Humble Store also kicked off a new bundle celebrating Black History Month this week. This is also a single-tier bundle that's priced at $10.

In this, you receive copies of Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Shadow Man Remastered, Shaq Fu; A Legend Reborn, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Swimsanity, Semblance, as well as Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death. Matching the occasion, the bundle will run until the end of the month.

Free Events

It is another fairly quiet weekend for free events, and starting things off is Ubisoft.

The medieval fighting game For Honor has opened its doors to new fighters for an entire week, with the free event slated to end on February 9. Here you can test your sword fighting abilities against others as various warriors ranging from Knights to Samurai. At the same time on Steam, the sole Steam game having a free weekend seems to be Madden NFL 23, EA's latest entry in the American Football franchise.

Big Deals

Here's our handpicked specials list from what's discounted this weekend, which include the deepest sales for Sony's Spider-Man games yet, and much more:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store's deals for this weekend include specials from its gore-filled action selection of DRM-free titles. Here are some highlights from those and more:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

