Elon Musk hints at going to war with Apple

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk has alleged that Apple is threatening to bar Twitter from its App Store and squarely blamed it for taking down most of its ad spend on Twitter.

The billionaire CEO tweeted that Apple is threatening to withhold the social media platform from its App Store but won’t explain the rationale behind doing so. Apple did not respond to Musk's complaints.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Some believe it may be due to his recent decision of reinstating previously banned accounts, including that of former president Donald Trump. In another series of tweets, Musk waged a war of words over Apple’s misuse of its market power in forcing the app makers to pay 30 percent fees from the app's sales, which primarily come from Twitter Blue.

Prior to him, Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, and the music service Spotify had raised similar objections about Apple’s decision to take a large cut from their sales.

The Twitter owner had claimed recently that the platform was witnessing record-high engagement with him at the helm, however, his approach towards laying off employees had startled the company's major moneymaker, the advertisers.

In recent weeks, a large majority of brands had pulled their ads from the platform due to concerns around moderation. This resulted in a massive drop in ad revenue as a vast majority of Twitter's revenue comes from advertising.