Weekend PC Game Deals: Simulation fests, Olympic bundles, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble is celebrating the Summer Olympic Games with a brand-new bundle this week.

The Gold Medal Games collection carries Session: Skate Sim and Descenders in the rather pricey first tier for $12. The two games are joined by NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and PGA Tour 2K23 if you pay $15 instead. Lastly, you can complete the bundle by paying $30, which adds on copies of Skater XL, Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, and Barton Lynch Pro Surfing.

The Fanatical store's own charity collection, the Into Games Bundle 2024, also needs a mention here. It offers games like Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator, GNOG, Vampire Survivors, PlateUp, TrainValley 2, and more, totaling 14 titles for just $5.99.

The Epic Games Store didn’t miss out on offering a freebie this week either. The latest game on offer to claim for free is a copy of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, a Metroidvania experience by indie Chinese studio TiGames.

The game touts dieselpunk and oriental-style aesthetics and offers players multiple tightly wound and interconnected maps with their own visual styles, as well as challenging combat encounters. The side-scroller’s combat system includes three fighting styles for different scenarios, and players can switch between each one while in battle for flashy combos.

The giveaway will come to an end on August 1, and that is also when a copy of LumbearJack will arrive as the latest freebie.

Free Events

It’s not a very heavy free event weekend this time, but there is a pretty good variety of titles to try out.

Up first is Dead by Daylight, the four versus one horror game lets you take the role of a killer or survivors for a multiplayer survival experience. This promotion is available via Steam. Next, Ubisoft is offering its medieval fighting game For Honor to try out until August 5. The third-person melee fighter is available via the Ubisoft Connect client.

Lastly, if you’re a fan of real-time strategy games, the stress test that’s running for Age of Mythology Retold might be up your alley. The test can be accessed only a few hours a day, though, so get the full details here.

Big Deals

The latest promotions happening this weekend include a special simulator festival on Steam, alongside a Plants vs Zombies franchise sale and some publisher promotions. Containing those and much more, here are the hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s specials this weekend feature immersive sims, strategy games, and more, all with zero DRM. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.