All Twitter users could soon be able to edit their tweets for free

Ever since business magnate Elon Musk completed his $44 million acquisition of Twitter, many things have already changed within the company. For starters, "Chief Twit" Musk fired Twitter's CEO, CFO, and legal policy chief. The company is now also allowing users to get their own blue checkmark for $8 a month and considering reviving its video-looping service Vine.

Hot on the heels of these developments, new information suggests that Twitter could be making its "Edit tweet" button more widely available to users. Currently, the edit function is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers who pay $5 a month. However, according to Casey Newton of news outlet Platformer, Twitter is now looking into making the feature available for everyone else on the app.

If Newton's report is accurate, the availability of the edit button to more users will be a welcome development, as people have been asking for the feature for the longest time. Twitter, however, has always hesitated to implement an edit button due to the risk of misuse. While the feature did see the light, many were disappointed to learn that they had to pay Twitter to use it.

Twitter's current edit button allows users to modify a tweet 30 minutes after it has been sent. Edited tweets will display a pencil icon to indicate that they have been modified. Users can even see a version history to see how a tweet has been altered over time.

Newton adds that Twitter is discussing a $99 annual Twitter Blue plan aside from the current monthly offering.

