Elon Musk's X is working on labels for parody accounts

X is working on introducing labels for parody accounts, which, on the surface, sounds pretty straightforward. But here’s where it gets a little strange. A recent tweet by @swak_12 highlighted that the platform would be using a robot emoji to label parody accounts, and some users have raised eyebrows over this choice.

It feels like an odd choice since that emoji screams “bot,” not “parody.” If it gets implemented, it could confuse users, especially when bots and parody accounts already cause enough chaos on the platform.

Let’s rewind a bit to when Elon Musk bought Twitter. Back then, he made sweeping changes, including a pay-to-play system for blue checkmarks with Twitter Blue. That move made it ridiculously easy for anyone to impersonate celebrities, companies, or even Musk himself. All it took was $8, and suddenly, you had verified “Elons” tweeting all sorts of wild stuff.

To counter the mess, Musk rolled out stricter parody rules, demanding that “parody” be included in the account name—not just the bio—to avoid tricking people. He tweeted something like, “Tricking people isn’t cool,” and banned accounts that didn’t comply.

Fast forward to now, and X is navigating a whirlwind of controversies. For one, the platform has admitted to using users' posts to train AI systems, which rubbed many the wrong way. It feels invasive, especially since this was introduced quietly. In addition to that, there is a steady stream of users leaving for alternatives like Bluesky or Mastodon, and it’s hard to deny that X is facing some turbulence.

Bluesky, in particular, has seen significant growth, gaining millions of users by replicating the feel of early Twitter with added features for moderation and customization. Meanwhile, Mastodon provides a decentralized escape for those prioritizing privacy and control.