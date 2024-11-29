Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD slashed to $139.99 in Black Friday Sale

Even after two years of its release, Samsung's Portable Solid State Drive (PSSD) T7 remains a popular choice among consumers because of its durability and performance. As part of Amazon's Black Friday Sale, you can now get the Samsung T7 Portable SSD 2TB for just $139.99, a massive 48% discount from its original price of $269.99. You can take advantage of the deal using the link below:

The T7 is truly portable, measuring just 85 by 57 millimeters and weighing just 58 grams. With PCIe NVMe technology, this compact SSD offers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s. Samsung has made this SSD compatible across a variety of devices and platforms, including PC, Mac, Android, and gaming consoles.

With its solid aluminum unibody construction, the T7 is made to withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters. Thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, the T7 can transfer massive files in mere seconds. It comes bundled with USB Type-C-to-C and Type-C-to-A cables for added convenience. Additionally, the T7 is backward compatible with USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0.

The T7 includes an advanced thermal solution that uses Dynamic Thermal Guard to withstand and control heat, allowing the SSD to remain at an optimal temperature even at fast speeds. The data stored in the T7 can be protected with an AES 256-bit encrypted password. Finally, Samsung is offering a 3-year limited warranty for this portable SSD.

If you're looking for a reliable and portable storage solution, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is an excellent option to consider, especially at its current discounted price.

