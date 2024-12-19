Epic Games Store kicks off daily giveaways, and Vampire Survivors is free today

When a new year is almost here, the Epic Games Store kicks off a massive giveaway session that offers a new title every day to keep. Keeping up the tradition, the offer is back for the end of 2024 too. The daily promotion is slated to last for the next two weeks, and up first on the schedule is a giveaway for Vampire Survivors.

Replacing last week's The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Vampire Survivors comes from developer Poncle, who released this smash-hit arcade experience back in 2022. Unfortunately, even after all these years of updates, no vampires seems to have appeared in the game, though some more vampire hunters did enter as part of the recent Castlevania crossover.

This action roguelike with bullet hell elements has you avoiding hordes of enemies while dealing out damage using auto-fire weapons. As you defeat enemies, their XP will slowly level your chosen character up, granting random weapons and upgrades that can be combined for spectacular effects to clear entire swathes of enemies and bosses.

Even local co-op play is supported for up to four players.

Here's how the developer describes the experience on the store page:

Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you. Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles.

Vampire Survivors is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. As for next time, once again Epic Games is keeping its cards close to its chest. The next mystery freebie will reveal itself and unlock for all PC gamers at 8am PT, December 20.