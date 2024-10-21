Vampire Survivors' biggest DLC yet is a massive Castlevania crossover, out this month

Poncle and Konami have worked together before for Vampire Survivors content, but the next DLC hitting the game will be the duo's biggest collaboration yet. Announced today, Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania is a "celebration of all things Castlevania" according to the developer, offering players hordes of new characters, weapons, remixes of classic music tracks, and more.

"It's no secret that Vampire Survivors is very much inspired by The Belmonts never ending quest to stop Dracula, but we've gone no holds barred on this DLC," says Poncle. "It's absolutely huge"

Over 20 new playable characters are coming with the expansion, featuring big names from both the hero and villain sides from the long-running franchise. A big selection of whips, spells, magic weapons, projectiles, and glyphs are coming too, amounting to over 40 more weapons for survivors to use against the increasing enemy numbers.

"When it comes to the weapons, we have tried to reach a balance between referencing, reinterpreting, remixing, and straight up converting weapons of the Castlevania series," says the studio. "We have also added themed Weapon Selectors that will make all characters very flexible, so that they won't get stuck using their default weapon if you prefer to use something different."

As for the new stage, Poncle says this is its biggest Vampire Survivors level yet, coming filled with "sinister secrets and a bunch of baneful bosses." Players can jump into this stage and survive through its biomes to start the chain reaciton to unlock all the new DLC's weapons and characters. The expansion can even be played on co-op, just like the base experience.

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC is releasing across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS platforms on October 31 with a $3.99 release date. It's still unclear of this DLC will finally add an actual vampire to the game though.