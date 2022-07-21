Farming Simulator 22, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and Hell Let Loose are on Xbox's Free Play Days

Here we are, another week has flown by and Microsoft is announcing its next raft of games arriving on Xbox as part of Free Play Days. For those who don’t know, Free Play Days allows Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play a selection of games for free over the weekend. If you like the games, you can also pick them up for a discount.

The free titles this week are Farming Simulator 22, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and Hell Let Loose. The titles are available to play now until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. To get the games, go on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console, head to the Xbox Store, then go to the Subscriptions tab. You should see the Gold member area and inside there you should see the Free Play Days collection.

Any of the achievements you earn during the Free Play Days period will remain on your account, just in case you decide to buy the games. As for the discounts available, they are as follows:

Farming Simulator 22

Standard Edition ($59.99) (Free Play Days)

NASCAR 21: Ignition

Standard Edition ( $29.99 SRP ) at 15% off: $20.99 (Free Play Days)

Champions Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 15% off: $33.99

Season Pass ( $29.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $20.99

Patriotic Pack ( $14.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $7.49

Throwback Pack ( $14.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $7.49

Playoff Pack ( $14.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $7.49

Hell Let Loose

Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $27.99 (Free Play Days)

If you’re a regular subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it’s worth taking advantage of Free Play Days every week because access to the titles spans over four of seven days in the week (Thursday – Sunday). If you mostly play on the Xbox over the weekend, you could get away with never buying many games, saving you some money. Be sure to check in next week for the next set of titles that Microsoft makes available.