The Final Fantasy XIV Online open beta has launched for the Xbox Series X and S consoles

Several months ago, Square Enix and Microsoft jointly announced that Final Fantasy XIV Online would finally be coming to Xbox consoles. Today, Microsoft announced that the open beta for the fantasy MMO is now live for the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In a post on Xbox Wire, it was revealed that the Xbox open beta will at first contain the content that's currently accessible for the game's free trial. The post added:

This means you can enjoy the entirety of A Realm Reborn as well as the award-winning Heavensward and Stormblood expansions up to level 70, with no restrictions on playtime!

It looks like players will have to wait until the final release of Final Fantasy XIV Online to get access to the full game. The good news is that any progress players make during the open beta period will transfer over to the full game when it launches later this year. Owners of the Xbox Series X will also be able to play the game in 4K resolution.

During the free trial, Xbox gamers can access Final Fantasy XIV Online without the need to purchase an Xbox Game Pass subscription. However, as was revealed earlier this year, the full game will need either an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate plan to play. That means that players will have to pay at least $9.99 a month for an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, along with an additional $12.99 per month for a Final Fantasy XIV Online subscription.

The full game will be released for Xbox consoles before the next major expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online launches this summer. The expansion, Dawntrail, will add a new tropical island location, Tural, to the game, along with additional quests, monsters, and other activities. It will also include a new player level cap and a graphical update.