Firefox 106.0.3 is out with fixes for crashes and hangs on Windows 11 22H2

Mozilla has released a Windows-specific update for its browser. Version 106.0.3 is now available for download in the Release channel, bringing Windows users two critical bugfixes.

According to Mozilla, Firefox 106.0.3 fixes the bug causing crashes upon startup when running on Windows. The second problem affects Windows 11 users who have already updated their systems to Windows 11 22H2 and its latest "moment 1" update. Mozilla says a compatibility issue with the Suggested Actions feature in Windows 11 is causing the browser to hang when copying text on a web page. Firefox 106.0.3 is here to resolve that problem.

The Suggested Actions feature is a new tool in Windows 11 22H2 that makes it easier to add events to your calendar and make phone calls. The operating system can detect dates, time, and phone numbers and then offer quick actions in corresponding apps. You can learn more about it and other changes in Windows 11 22H2's "moment 1" update in our dedicated coverage.

Firefox will update itself automatically in the background, or you can force-update it by downloading Firefox Installer from the official website. Full release notes for Firefox 106.0.3 are available in the official documentation alongside the changelog for version 106.